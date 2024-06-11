Subscribe
istock-842659810_mirceax
23 May 0000

A Look Ahead to Boston

The 2018 Annual Meeting in Seattle may only just be coming to an end, but preparations for next year’s installment have been underway since the end of 2017.

Co-chairing the 2019 Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, are Cynthia Walden, a Principal at Fish & Richardson P.C. (USA), and Ronald van Tuijl, Intellectual Property Director, Trademarks, at JT International S.A. (Switzerland),  who served as 2016 INTA President. “Every day there is a flurry of activity,” says Ms. Walden.

Ms. Walden says the planning process for the Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Boston Convention Center May 18-22, 2019, kicked off with a brainstorming session.  The participants, who included INTA President-Elect David Lossignol, Head of Trademarks at Sandoz International GmbH (Germany), and INTA staff members, considered how the 141st Annual Meeting could align with issues relevant to the Boston area.

These ideas are still being finalized, but one is technology, given the big tech startup scene in Boston, as well as innovative ideas coming out of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Sessions on artificial intelligence and robotics may be included in the program, she says.

Even though these technologies may be traditionally associated more with patents than trademarks, branding issues still affect companies in these fields, and some “traditional” industries, such as publishing, increasingly have an online element, says Ms. Walden.

She adds that the city is known for being strong in health care and medical research, so this could be a second focus of the Annual Meeting.

Another potential theme is sporting events, since the area is rich in sporting talent, boasting teams such as the Boston Red Sox (baseball), Boston Celtics (basketball), and New England Patriots (American football).

A small team of group leaders has been working on the main programming: Conference Programming (previously known as U.S. and International Programming), Regional Updates—with hot topics from Latin America, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East—and Industry Breakouts. There will also be about 200 Table Topics.

While planning the program has kept the Co-Chairs busy, Ms. Walden says it’s great to see so many INTA members from around the world offering their ideas and support.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown