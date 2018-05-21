Subscribe
21 May 2018

A Balancing Act

In INTA’s International IP Court is in Session: Judges from International Jurisdictions Discuss Public Well-Being v. Private Rights—Brand Restrictions from the Perspective of the Judiciary, held yesterday, Eurico Dos Reis, Judge of the Lisbon Court of Appeal (Portugal), addressed the challenges of balancing public health concerns with trademark rights. “You are talking to someone who doesn’t like cigarettes, but I do like IP rights and I like creative rights, so I have to balance this,”  he explained.

Judge Dos Reis said branding restrictions in Portugal are considered in the context of a provision in the country’s Constitution, which highlights the importance of health.

Justice Manmohan, High Court of Delhi (India), similarly explained that public health considerations must be weighed against the public’s right to make an informed decision about branding and purchasing.

“Proponents of plain packaging can say life without a healthy body is of no use,” he added. “Brand restrictions have to be seen in the context of constitutional rights.”

Junli Xia, Judge of The Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China (China), said the key is to implement branding restrictions to a proportionate and “appropriate degree,” which is not an easy formula to achieve.

However, she believes “it’s necessary to note the smoking hazard; not just for public health but also for the individual.”

Also on the panel were Elisabeth Ohm, Deputy Director of the Norwegian Board of Appeals for Industrial Property Rights (Norway); Fidelma Macken, Former Judge of the Court of Justice of the European Union and Retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Ireland, Dublin (Ireland); Freyke Bus, Senior Judge at the District Court of The Hague (Netherlands); Honorable Justice Henry Brown, Federal Court of Canada (Canada); Jose Ayu Prado Canals, Supreme Court of Justice of Panama (Panama); Ralf Neugebauer, Judge at the Higher Regional Court Duesseldorf (Germany); and Sumiko Sekine, IP High Court of Japan (Japan).

In 2015, INTA issued a Board Resolution titled “Restrictions on Trademark Use through Plain and Standardized Product Packaging.” The Resolution rejected the significant restriction of trademark use on lawful products and services and said that governments should use less drastic alternatives to address health and safety goals, such as public educational campaigns.. More information about this can be found on inta.org.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown