Subscribe

Trademarks

Getting creative with Canva’s IP lawyer: ‘It’s important to find your own voice’
19 February 2025   Relationships and “baking in” IP across departments at the right time are crucial for the $40 billion company’s in-house team, Patrick Lo tells Sarah Speight.
White & Case strengthens London IP practice with former A&O Shearman trio
17 February 2025
On our radar… Nokia defeats Amazon in patent scuffle, Tencent’s video feud, Gucci’s clampdown on counterfeits
14 February 2025
Morgan Lewis expands team with five-partner hire
12 February 2025
Under Armour shields trademark from ‘OuterArmour’ threat at TTAB
11 February 2025
On our radar… OMG Girlz v MGA, Superman copyright fight, EU AI Act
7 February 2025
Herrick expands tech practice with new hires
7 February 2025
All news

Latest Features

Crocs continues unlucky streak in EU clog design case
The shoe brand recently lost its bid to restore a design right for its iconic clog—its latest failed attempt to secure the registration. Lee Curtis of HGF explores.
Man City FC case kicks mediation into top flight
The UK’s first-ever IP compulsory mediation order resolved the football club’s trademark dispute, increasing the value of ‘problem solving’ tactics over litigation, finds Muireann Bolger.
Seven takeaways from the WIPO-Singapore ASEAN Mediation Programme
Cases resolved under the initiative offer some valuable lessons for parties in dispute, from redefining “winning” to finding common ground, say Caleb Goh from the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center Singapore and See Tho Sok Yee from the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore.
Protecting luxury brands in Africa
The continent has emerged as a key focus for high-end brands but safeguarding this valuable fashion IP in this market requires robust strategies, explains Sofia Araújo of Inventa.
Elite fashion, dupes, and the scope of parody defences
As the market floods with lookalikes, luxury brands are grappling with the fine line between parody and infringement as well as the impact of social media. Prachi Ajmera and Arie Smith of Michelman & Robinson explore.
‘Mind the Gap’ in your filing strategy
A dispute between Transport for London and retailer Gap over a well-known slogan shows how strategic thinking can easily slip through the cracks, says Robecca Davey of Marks & Clerk.
IP developments in Indonesia in 2024
Significant IP developments combined with political elections made 2024 an important year for the country, explain Nick Redfearn, Arifia Fajra and Kin Wah Chow of Rouse.
Thom Browne earns its stripes in trademark win over adidas
The high-profile fashion dispute reminds brand owners that the position of marks is an important consideration when UK courts assess similarity, explain John Linneker and Robyn Trigg of Osborne Clarke.
All features


More News

Jack Daniel’s harmed, but not infringed, by chewy dog toy
7 February 2025   The latest ruling in ‘Bad Spaniels’ finds the whiskey brand’s marks were diluted—but not infringed by a dog toy parody, explain Brian Brokate and Jacqueline Alcantara of Gibney, Anthony & Flaherty.
Orange legal counsel: ‘IP must prove its worth’
5 February 2025   Alessandro Cimaschi explores the telecom brand’s IP strategy, its approach to external service providers, and how the company is embracing AI.
Patagonia targets Texan retailer over ‘iconic’ fleece
28 January 2025   Outdoor gear brand says Slumped Boyz copied mountain logo and pullover design | Company said ‘no alternative’ but to protect its trademark by obtaining an injunction.
Thatchers’ counsel on Aldi win: ‘It's not the end for lookalikes—but it might be for some’
27 January 2025   Fresh from his courtroom triumph, Tom Chartres-Moore shares why the ‘deeply rewarding’ win paves the way for stronger brand defences against imitation products.
On our radar… Michael Kors, Bacardi v Cuba, Paul McCartney on AI
27 January 2025   News from around the world that you may have missed, including the USPTO's call for input on the WIPO genetic resources treaty, Cornell University's patent lawsuits against AT&T and Verizon, Paul McCartney’s warning on AI’s impact on artists, and the EU’s challenge against China’s royalties for high-tech.
‘Top-tier’ trademark counsel joins Katten’s London office
27 January 2025   Nathan Smith, recognised by WIPR’s UK Trademark Rankings, brings more than 20 years’ experience across all IP practices.
Thatchers v Aldi: A lookalikes playbook for brands?
22 January 2025   The case put a spotlight on ‘dupe culture’ and offered a clear route for brands to take on the discounters. But not every brand will have the means or the inclination to put up the fight, discovers Marisa Woutersen.
More news