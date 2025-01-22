Trademarks
19 February 2025 Relationships and “baking in” IP across departments at the right time are crucial for the $40 billion company’s in-house team, Patrick Lo tells Sarah Speight.
All news
Latest Features
All features
The shoe brand recently lost its bid to restore a design right for its iconic clog—its latest failed attempt to secure the registration. Lee Curtis of HGF explores.
The UK’s first-ever IP compulsory mediation order resolved the football club’s trademark dispute, increasing the value of ‘problem solving’ tactics over litigation, finds Muireann Bolger.
Cases resolved under the initiative offer some valuable lessons for parties in dispute, from redefining “winning” to finding common ground, say Caleb Goh from the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center Singapore and See Tho Sok Yee from the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore.
The continent has emerged as a key focus for high-end brands but safeguarding this valuable fashion IP in this market requires robust strategies, explains Sofia Araújo of Inventa.
As the market floods with lookalikes, luxury brands are grappling with the fine line between parody and infringement as well as the impact of social media. Prachi Ajmera and Arie Smith of Michelman & Robinson explore.
A dispute between Transport for London and retailer Gap over a well-known slogan shows how strategic thinking can easily slip through the cracks, says Robecca Davey of Marks & Clerk.
Significant IP developments combined with political elections made 2024 an important year for the country, explain Nick Redfearn, Arifia Fajra and Kin Wah Chow of Rouse.
The high-profile fashion dispute reminds brand owners that the position of marks is an important consideration when UK courts assess similarity, explain John Linneker and Robyn Trigg of Osborne Clarke.
More News
More news
7 February 2025 The latest ruling in ‘Bad Spaniels’ finds the whiskey brand’s marks were diluted—but not infringed by a dog toy parody, explain Brian Brokate and Jacqueline Alcantara of Gibney, Anthony & Flaherty.
5 February 2025 Alessandro Cimaschi explores the telecom brand’s IP strategy, its approach to external service providers, and how the company is embracing AI.
28 January 2025 Outdoor gear brand says Slumped Boyz copied mountain logo and pullover design | Company said ‘no alternative’ but to protect its trademark by obtaining an injunction.
27 January 2025 Fresh from his courtroom triumph, Tom Chartres-Moore shares why the ‘deeply rewarding’ win paves the way for stronger brand defences against imitation products.
27 January 2025 News from around the world that you may have missed, including the USPTO's call for input on the WIPO genetic resources treaty, Cornell University's patent lawsuits against AT&T and Verizon, Paul McCartney’s warning on AI’s impact on artists, and the EU’s challenge against China’s royalties for high-tech.
27 January 2025 Nathan Smith, recognised by WIPR’s UK Trademark Rankings, brings more than 20 years’ experience across all IP practices.
22 January 2025 The case put a spotlight on ‘dupe culture’ and offered a clear route for brands to take on the discounters. But not every brand will have the means or the inclination to put up the fight, discovers Marisa Woutersen.
Get up-to-date information on all our publications and events
World IP Review provides news and guidance on the challenges facing businesses and legal practitioners active in intellectual property.