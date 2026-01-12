Request Trial

Maria Kreiter, Godfrey Kahn

Overview:

Godfrey Kahn shareholder Maria Kreiter chairs the Litigation team’s Non-Compete & Trade Secrets practice. Based in Milwaukee, Kreiter’s expertise is centred on complex business litigation, including claims involving trade secrets, non-competition agreements, banking and financial services disputes, and other matters.

Kreiter has experience in court and jury trials in both state and federal courts, and she previously served as chair of the American Bar Association’s Business Torts & Unfair Competition Committee.

Her trade secrets experience includes Towne Mortgage v Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, in which she obtained the dismissal of a multi-claim complaint alleging misappropriation of trade secrets, tortious interference, unfair competition, conspiracy, and breach of fiduciary claims.





