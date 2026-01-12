Request Trial

Dina Hayes, Arnold & Porter

Overview:

Dina Hayes co-chairs the IP practice group at Arnold & Porter, and has extensive experience in complex trade secret litigation across multiple federal districts. Her practice covers implementing procedures to protect trade secrets under the Defend Trade Secrets Act, as well as preparing custom-made policies for the investigation and security of trade secret information. She also has significant expertise in matters relating to patents and trademarks.

Hayes is the vice chair of the Sedona Conference Working Group 12 on Trade Secrets. Her representative trade secrets work includes acting for Bosch, and she has handled complex IP cases involving a wide range of products, from power tools and automotive brake components to biomedical infusion devices.



Trademarks
Flat-pack politics: IKEA case to watch at the CJEU
14 January 2026   In an important case for brand owners, a referral to the CJEU will test how far trademark protection for well-known marks can extend without clashing with political expression or parody.
Patents
Danone unit and Arla benefit from 'liquid gold' whey protein ruling
14 January 2026   The dairy giants notch a win as a European appeals board revokes a patent held by a rival cooperative headquartered in New Zealand.
Patents
Nokia's new licensing chief reveals deals with social media companies
14 January 2026   The video streaming giant has expanded into the social messaging sphere as it progresses its seemingly relentless licensing campaign.

