Dina Hayes, Arnold & Porter

Overview:

Dina Hayes co-chairs the IP practice group at Arnold & Porter, and has extensive experience in complex trade secret litigation across multiple federal districts. Her practice covers implementing procedures to protect trade secrets under the Defend Trade Secrets Act, as well as preparing custom-made policies for the investigation and security of trade secret information. She also has significant expertise in matters relating to patents and trademarks.

Hayes is the vice chair of the Sedona Conference Working Group 12 on Trade Secrets. Her representative trade secrets work includes acting for Bosch, and she has handled complex IP cases involving a wide range of products, from power tools and automotive brake components to biomedical infusion devices.