Joseph Drayton, Proskauer Rose

Overview:

A peer who has worked with Proskauer Rose partner Joe Drayton on the other side says they “couldn’t help being impressed” by him. Drayton has represented big-name clients including Bloomberg and Motorola Mobility in patent litigation, before state and federal courts as well as the International Trade Commission and American Arbitration Association.

Drayton has been recognised for both his high level of skill as a lawyer and contributions to the legal profession more broadly. As well as patents, his expertise covers copyright, trademark, and trade secrets across diverse industries.