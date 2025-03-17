Subscribe

Metodi Yurukov, Basck

Chartered UK and EU trademark attorney Metodi Yurukov specialises in assisting clients with IP strategies, advocacy and litigation. A referring law firm with a longstanding relationship with Yurukov highly recommends him for his “professionalism and personality”. Yurukov is based at Basck, an IP consultancy firm headquartered in Cambridge, with additional offices in India, Poland, Sweden and the US. He is also an active member of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee of the International Trademark Association (INTA).





