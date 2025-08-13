Dylan Wiseman, Buchalter

Overview:

Dylan Wiseman, co-chair of Buchalter’s Trade Secret and Employee Mobility Practice Group, has practised exclusively in the areas of trade secrets, unfair competition and employee mobility for more than 28 years. He has extensive trial experience in high-stakes disputes, acting for both claimants and defendants in matters involving trade secrets, predatory hiring, non-solicitation restrictions and antitrust claims.

He has served as lead counsel in complex jury trials, including one lasting eight weeks, and in numerous arbitrations under both federal and state trade secret regimes, including the Defend Trade Secrets Act and the Uniform Trade Secrets Act. His representative matters span sectors from aerospace and clean energy to biomedical devices, financial technology and commercial insurance.

A frequent lecturer and published author on trade secret law, Wiseman wrote the jury instructions chapter for Trade Secret Litigation & Protection: A Practice Guide to the DTSA and CUTSA (4th ed. 2021), co-authored federal pattern jury instructions for the DTSA, and joined The Sedona Conference’s Working Group 12 to develop model instructions.

He has also spoken at the USPTO’s ASEAN trade secrets conference and regularly advises businesses, including start-ups, on best practices to protect intellectual property.