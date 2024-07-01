Subscribe

Sergio L. Olivares Nieto Jr.

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Associate
  • Firm: Olivares

Company Latest

Protecting the cultural heritage of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples
Dynamic injunctions in the digital environment
Protecting the cultural heritage of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples




More leaders

profile
Alonso Camargo
Partner   Olivares  
profile
Antonio Belaunzaran
Partner   Olivares  
profile
Luis C. Schmidt
Partner / Owner   Olivares  
profile
Alejandro Luna Fandino
Partner   Olivares  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide