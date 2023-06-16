Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100
WIPR Leaders
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Rachel Alexander
Rachel Alexander
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Wiggin
Firm:
Wiggin LLP
Jurisdiction:
United Kingdom, Belgium
Company Latest
Marques 2018: The scope of GI protection
Advantage Federer: who owns ‘RF’?
Redd and Wiggin combine to create ‘IP powerhouse’
More profiles
profile
John Colbourn
Partner
Wiggin
Wiggin LLP
profile
Joanne Gibbs
Partner
Wiggin
Wiggin LLP
profile
Michael Browne
Partner
Wiggin
Wiggin LLP
profile
Carina Gommers
Partner
Wiggin LLP
More features
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions