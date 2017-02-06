Pablo Kyllmann Díaz is the co-founder of Dak, and his practice focuses on copyright, patent, competition, licensing and commercial litigation. He achieved his LLM in intellectual property from the University of Turin, Italy in 2010. In conjunction with his role at the firm, Kyllmann Díaz works as a domain name panellist at WIPO in Switzerland and the National Chamber of Commerce in Bolivia. He is fluent in English and German.