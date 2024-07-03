Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Oscar Flores Vàzquez
Oscar Flores Vàzquez
Key details
Job title:
Senior Associate
Firm:
BGAL Asociados
Company Latest
World IP Day: Q&A with Flor Bermúdez of BGAL Asociados
More leaders
profile
Iviandy Aquino Arias
Senior Associate
BGAL Asociados
profile
Inti Alva Espinoza
Managing Partner
BGAL Asociados
profile
Flor Bermúdez Trejo
Partner
BGAL Asociados
More features
'Dewberry ' case may raise costs and liability for US corporates
Inventa expands Africa presence with new office in DR Congo
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement