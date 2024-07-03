Subscribe

Oscar Flores Vàzquez

Key details

  • Job title: Senior Associate
  • Firm: BGAL Asociados

Company Latest

World IP Day: Q&A with Flor Bermúdez of BGAL Asociados




More leaders

profile
Iviandy Aquino Arias
Senior Associate   BGAL Asociados  
profile
Inti Alva Espinoza
Managing Partner   BGAL Asociados  
profile
Flor Bermúdez Trejo
Partner   BGAL Asociados  




More features

'Dewberry ' case may raise costs and liability for US corporates
Inventa expands Africa presence with new office in DR Congo
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement