Marlene Williams

  • Job title:Shareholder
  • Jurisdiction:United States, United States - California, US - California, US

Marlene Williams is a partner at Nixon Peabody and focuses her practice on maximising brand value. She has experience in helping clients avoid risks when developing new brands and creative work, and also in the entire lifecycle of a brand. She has advised clients from a wide range of industries including wine, technology, apparel and food. Williams graduated from University of California, Berkeley with a BA in political economics.





