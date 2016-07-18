Kukka Tommila has been working at Eversheds as a partner since 2008 and has experience in all areas of intellectual property including trademarks, designs, domain names, and patents. She also has experience managing IP strategies, conflict management, and agreements. Tommila is a member of the finnish Bar Association, the Association of finnish Patent Attorneys, the finnish Association for Industrial Property Rights, and INTA. She is fluent in Swedish, French, German, Spanish, and English.