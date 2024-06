Cologne-based David Kipping, at Friedrich Graf von Westphalen, is considered by peers to be “a very smart partner” on trademarks matters. Kipping’s work includes contentious litigation and out-of-court advice in trademark, design, advertising, copyright and unfair competition law. He is an experienced litigator in counterfeiting in the footwear and fashion, toys and automotive sectors. Kipping has lectured on trademark law and IP litigation at the University of Cologne.