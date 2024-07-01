Subscribe

Azhar Siddique

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner - Director of Brand Innovation
  • Firm: Abion

Company Latest

Abion




More leaders

profile
Michael Munsch
Partner - European Trademark and Design Attorney   Abion  
profile
Lorenzo Litta
Partner - Global Head of Brands & Legal   Abion  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency