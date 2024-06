Ana Esther Urquizo Gómez is a senior attorney in Müggenburg, Gorches y Peñalosa’s intellectual property team. With more than 20 years of experience, Urquizo Gómez has represented clients in the registration, protection and maintenance of all types of IP rights. She began her career at Creel, García-Cuéllar y Müggenburg in 1993, before the firm merged with Müggenburg, Gorches y Peñalosa in 2008.