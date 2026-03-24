Todd Williams
Key details
- Job title: Global Head of Privacy, IP & Competition
- Organisation:Stripe
- Geography: US
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Todd Williams is global head of privacy, intellectual property and competition at Stripe, based in Atlanta. Williams describes himself as: “An IP lawyer by training, a generalist by disposition.”He leads the teams that manage Stripe’s data protection and privacy, IP and antitrust/competition legal matters worldwide. Stripe is a financial services infrastructure platform used by millions of businesses. He was previously assistant general counsel at Turner Broadcasting in Atlanta and an IP litigation associate at Smith Gambrell & Russell law firm in the city.He has held various roles at the International Trademark Association (INTA) including being a board member and a member of the 2025 INTA Presidential Task Force.
Comments
“Todd always provides clear and well-scoped instructions that allow us to work efficiently and effectively.
“His considerable experience and thoughtful approach means he is just as comfortable working through points of detail as he is discussing the big picture.
“He shows good intuition for strategic considerations as well as asking really good questions and gently challenging where appropriate, leading to high quality work output from the team.
“He demonstrates strong responsiveness and accessibility, for example through well-organised timelines, swift replies to questions, and timely document reviews.”