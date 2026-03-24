Todd Glenn
Key details
- Job title: General Counsel
- Organisation:Skysong Innovations (Arizona State University)
- Geography: US
- Level:Mid-level
Profile
Todd Glenn serves as general counsel at Skysong Innovations, where he is responsible for contractual, litigation, intellectual property, corporate governance, and compliance matters. Skysong operates as the IP management and technology transfer organisation for Arizona State University (ASU). Glenn’s work has included managing outside counsel, advising executive staff, and preparing and reviewing legal documents. He has been at the company for almost 13 years.
Comments
“Having developed a close professional relationship with Todd I have directly experienced not only his deep IP prowess, but also his keen ability to apply the law in practical and useful ways to solve difficult problems for his internal colleagues and external clients alike.
“Todd’s personal skills and creativity when combined with his IP skills make him an incredible asset to any team and any outside counsel.”