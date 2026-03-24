Comments

“Steven Morgan is part of a team whose advice is invaluable in our efforts in aligning IP strategies with business objectives, they possess a keen appreciation that IP is not just about legal protection but also about driving innovation and business growth.



“The team also possesses a deep understanding of IP law. This expertise is often backed by years of experience in an organisation of great prominence, especially in a time of rapid change and increasing sophistication.



“They are adept at finding solutions to IP challenges whilst maintaining the highest ethical standards—ensuring that their advice is always timely, responsive and reliable. They possess a superb ability to explain issues during case discussion and are tremendously informative.



“On top of this they stay ahead of the curve by keeping up with technological advancements and legal trends. This allows them to provide forward-thinking advice.”