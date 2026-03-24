Scott Gelin
Key details
- Job title: Head of Global IP Enforcement
- Organisation:Apple
- Geography: US
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Scott Gelin has been head of global IP enforcement at Apple for over 13 years. He leads global anti-counterfeiting, anti-piracy and IP enforcement at the technology giant. This also includes managing a global team of attorneys, investigators and analysts in enforcing IP rights at Apple against counterfeiters, pirates and infringers worldwide.