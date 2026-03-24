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Scott Gelin

Key details

  • Job title: Head of Global IP Enforcement
  • Organisation:Apple
  • Geography: US
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Scott Gelin has been head of global IP enforcement at Apple for over 13 years. He  leads global anti-counterfeiting, anti-piracy and IP enforcement at the technology giant. This also includes managing a global team of attorneys, investigators and analysts in enforcing IP rights at Apple against counterfeiters, pirates and infringers worldwide.

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