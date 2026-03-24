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Sarah Vaughan

Key details

  • Job title: Senior Patent Attorney
  • Organisation:Rolls-Royce
  • Geography: UK
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Sarah Vaughan is a senior patent attorney at Rolls-Royce and president of the IP Federation. She has over 15 years experience in IP which includes private practice roles at Mewburn Ellis and Withers & Rogers. Vaughan has represented Rolls-Royce in prosecution matters and oppositions at the European Patent Office. She leads projects involving multiple patent families with multi-disciplinary teams and also focuses on process developments and improvements.

Comments

“Sarah Vaughan is a great strategic thinker. She is able to understand business needs and pulls the team together so all the right stakeholders are included.”

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