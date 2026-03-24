Comments

Private practice lawyers particularly appreciate Russ Jacob’s communication skills, noting that he “provides our firm with thoughtful feedback that helps us better understand our areas of opportunity while engaging in real‑time dialogue about strategy”.



“He gives clear instructions, defines the expected deliverable, and is quick to update our team if priorities shift or the task changes. Working with him is collaborative and thoughtful.”

“His responsiveness and communication skills are top-notch: turnarounds of drafts and decisions are very prompt and he always makes himself available for discussion if needed.”



“He and the teams he directs are willing to trust and rely on our expertise as outside litigation counsel and he fosters an open dialogue that produces a higher quality work-product than either the law firm or the client brings on its own.”



“In our work together, Russ operated as a true partner—co‑scoping clear instructions, sharing commercial context early, and maintaining open, respectful collaboration across counsel and jurisdictions.”



There is also praise for his expertise and strategic mindset: “He is meticulous in his work and an undisputed expert in the field of intellectual property.”



“Russ Jacobs is open to discussing matters constructively and brings innovative legal approaches that lead to quick and effective solutions.”



A lawyer who worked with Jacobs on some high-profile litigations says that he “consistently considered the reputational impact of the decisions made, the commercial relationships […] and long-term business objectives and calibrated the litigation strategy accordingly.”



“His budget intelligence reflects both respect and pragmatism—balancing scope with financial parameters while honouring the value of expertise. These qualities together make him a trusted partner and a clear example of the global elite of in‑house IP counsel.”



“He is knowledgeable, experienced, and has a great understanding of the underlying issues in the different regions of the world.”