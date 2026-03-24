Romain Mallet
Key details
- Job title: Vice President IP & Brand Protection
- Organisation:Aritzia
- Geography: Canada
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Romain Mallet has over 20 years experience of brand protection in the luxury, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors. Mallet is currently vice president of IP and brand protection at Canadian clothing retail company Aritzia. He sits on the board of the Francophone Chamber of Commerce of Vancouver (CCF Vancouver).
Comments
“My selection of Romain Mallet is driven by his proven strategic impact, sustained excellence, and trusted leadership at the global level.”