Profile

Roelie Kingma is the IP director at Nutreco, where she heads the company’s patent department. Nutreco is a Dutch producer of animal nutrition, fish feed and processed meat products.Kingma has over 20 years of experience as a patent attorney. Her role includes defining patent strategies; filing and prosecuting patent applications; analysing patentability and freedom-to-operate searches; and post-grant proceedings including European oppositions.