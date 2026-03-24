Roelie Kingma
Key details
- Job title: Director IP & European Patent Attorney
- Organisation:Nutreco
- Geography: The Netherlands
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Roelie Kingma is the IP director at Nutreco, where she heads the company’s patent department. Nutreco is a Dutch producer of animal nutrition, fish feed and processed meat products.Kingma has over 20 years of experience as a patent attorney. Her role includes defining patent strategies; filing and prosecuting patent applications; analysing patentability and freedom-to-operate searches; and post-grant proceedings including European oppositions.
Comments
“Excellent as in-house patent counsel—particularly in co-operating with colleagues and external counsel. Devises creative strategies for patent applications and oppositions to achieve business aims.”