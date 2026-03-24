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Rimma Pugatsch Shendelzon

Key details

  • Job title: VP Intellectual Property
  • Organisation:A-Star-Education Discovery Camps
  • Geography: Israel
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Rimma Pugatsch Shendelzon serves as vice president of intellectual property at AMP, while also working as an IP consultant. She is a recent chair of the Israel Patent Attorneys Association (IPAA) and a founder of the IP Managers Group at the IPAA. As chair of the IPAA, she played a pivotal role in providing professional education to the local IP community and establishing knowledge-sharing groups and public awareness activities. Pugatsch Shendelzon is a highly experienced patent attorney with over 15 years of experience in IP. Her work has included managing IP portfolios, establishing and executing IP strategies, and collaborating with management and R&D teams.

Comments

“Rimma has served as in-house IP counsel in the last decades excelling in that position. She also made an important mark in the Israeli IP scene as chair of the Israel Patent Attorneys Association—a role she kept for several years and excelled here as well.”

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