Raphael Gutiérrez

Profile

Raphael “Rafa” Gutiérrez is a senior director—intellectual property at Uber Technologies. Gutiérrez acts as the global head of brand protection for Uber—including managing Uber’s multi-brand trademark and domain portfolios as well as inbound and outbound dispute management.The work of Gutiérrez and his team includes trademark clearance, prosecution and enforcement activities as well as measures addressing issues such as phishing and counterfeiting. US multinational transportation company Uber Technologies is well known for its ride-hailing services, courier services, food delivery and freight transport. The San Francisco-headquartered company operates in approximately 70 countries and 15,000 cities worldwide. As Uber’s first in-house trademark attorney Gutiérrez established the organisation’s internal trademark and domain management systems and related policies—including procedures addressing counterfeit goods.Before Uber he had private practice roles as IP counsel at Foundation Law Group and trademark and copyright counsel at Jackson Intellectual Property Group. He also ran his own law office for seven years and was an internet and IP law and business litigation associate at Manatt Phelps & Phillips.