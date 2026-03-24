Comments

“Rachel Rice is one of the best counsel with whom I have worked. She has a comprehensive understanding of domestic and international trademark law, patent law, licensing, and complex AI issues. She efficiently and effectively conducts and manages fields including clearance, prosecution, enforcement, bet-the-company complex litigation, licensing, transactional and diligence of IP rights—including many famous and well-known trademarks.



“Her involvement goes far beyond typical in-house counsel as she proactively works on pleadings, briefs and discovery and she is intimately involved with all aspects of the strategy behind these actions.



“Rachel’s skillset is unmatched and she has a particular understanding of how to use business solutions to resolve such multifaceted issues. She should absolutely lead the list of those worthy of WIPR’s consideration for high honours.”