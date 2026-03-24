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“Rachel Herder exemplifies the qualities of world-class IP counsel through her ability to seamlessly integrate strategic vision with deep industry-specific expertise.



“In managing Mammoth Biosciences’ patent portfolio, Rachel consistently anticipates both scientific advancements and market dynamics, thus ensuring that every filing strengthens the company’s competitive position.



“Her approach goes beyond mere protection; she crafts a portfolio that aligns with long-term business objectives, maximises commercial value, and mitigates global risk. Rachel’s foresight and precision make her an indispensable partner in translating cutting-edge innovation into sustainable IP assets.”