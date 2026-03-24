Comments

“Qianru shapes the future of our organisation by protecting innovation underlying our clinical and commercial products. She distinguishes herself through a rare combination of high-stakes strategic courage and a dedication to human-centric leadership and consistently delivers results that safeguard the organisation’s future.



“Her ability to navigate complex legal landscapes has led to significant commercial victories, including leading a team to secure IP that protected billions in revenue. Qianru is a natural leader who drives results while remaining deeply committed to the people behind the work. Her integrity, strategic vision and ability to inspire make her the ideal candidate for the WIPR In-House Global Elite Award.



“Qianru also possesses a unique ability to translate complex legal concepts into clear business strategy to enable effective collaboration. As noted by a senior leader: ‘She was more effective than anyone I had ever seen on providing clarity on complex IP issues that enabled decision-making.’



“A direct report offered the highest praise possible, noting: ‘Qianru stands out as perhaps my best manager over my entire career.’ Another team member noted: ‘Qianru possesses a remarkable ability to energise her colleagues... and a genuine curiosity and mindfulness toward different viewpoints.’”