Odwa Mjezu
Key details
- Job title: Senior Manager—Legal & Regulatory Affairs
- Organisation:MTN Communications PLC- inhouse counsel
- Geography: South Africa
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Odwa Mjezu is a senior manager for legal and regulatory affairs at South African telco MTN, the largest mobile network operator in Africa and one of the largest in the world. Mjezu is a qualified attorney and a Fellow of the South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law with experience acquired from work in various sectors including telecommunications, sports, and pharmaceuticals although he has recently focused on fintech.
Comments
“Odwa Mjezu is a trusted partner to the business. He is successful at applying the law and considering nuances while helping clients avoid unnecessary disputes”.