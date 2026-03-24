Profile

Nikkya Williams is director and associate general counsel at Stability AI. Williams manages and oversees all litigation, intellectual property, and regulatory response matters. She also occasionally pitches in on other practice areas including employment, privacy, and product counselling. She was appointed to the role in February 2026 after joining the company as senior counsel in March 2025. Stability AI is a UK artificial intelligence company known for its text-to-image model Stable Diffusion.Williams was an IP litigator at Lewis & Roca law firm in Phoenix in Arizona and an IP attorney at DLA Piper in San Francisco. She was associate general counsel—litigation at Facebook and a managing IP counsel at Discord.