Profile

Nic Robinson is an experienced in-house commercial and property lawyer currently serving as head of IP at Carlsberg’s multi-beverage business following its acquisition of Britvic. In this role, Robinson is the enforcement specialist and holds global responsibility for soft drinks. With over 20 years of experience—primarily in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector—her practice focuses on delivering practical legal and commercial solutions and supporting business strategy in a pragmatic style.