Miguel Soriano
Key details
- Job title: Patent Filing & Prosecution Director
- Organisation:Japan Tobacco International
- Geography: Switzerland
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Miguel Soriano is patent filing and prosecution director at Japan Tobacco International (JTI) with over 15 years of experience in the intellectual property field. In this role he not only leads JTI’s global patent filing and prosecution activities but also contributes to the development of the company’s overall IP strategy. Soriano’s experience covers both private practice and in-house roles across various sectors including automotive and FMCG.
Comments
“Miguel is an excellent contact. It is always a pleasure to speak with him as he brings a passion to the work and sets a clear strategy for outside counsel to follow. He has a clear commercial focus that puts the value of IP at the heart of the decision-making processes at JTI.”