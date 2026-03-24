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Miguel Soriano

Key details

  • Job title: Patent Filing & Prosecution Director
  • Organisation:Japan Tobacco International
  • Geography: Switzerland
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Miguel Soriano is patent filing and prosecution director at Japan Tobacco International (JTI) with over 15 years of experience in the intellectual property field. In this role he not only leads JTI’s global patent filing and prosecution activities but also contributes to the development of the company’s overall IP strategy. Soriano’s experience covers both private practice and in-house roles across various sectors including automotive and FMCG.

Comments

“Miguel is an excellent contact. It is always a pleasure to speak with him as he brings a passion to the work and sets a clear strategy for outside counsel to follow. He has a clear commercial focus that puts the value of IP at the heart of the decision-making processes at JTI.”

Company Latest

JTI fails to halt vaping trademark at UKIPO
JTI fails to halt vaping trademark at UKIPO
Japan Tobacco loses ‘House of Silk’ TM opposition at UKIPO
The anti-smokers’ silver bullet?
UKIPO e-cig decision sees BAT partially lose crucial TM


Leader Profiles

profile
Eugène Blanchard
Patent Lifecycle Management Director   Japan Tobacco International




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