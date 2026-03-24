Profile

Michael Rider is global general counsel and secretary at Resmed—a medical equipment company based in San Diego in California and founded in Australia.Rider is responsible for the company’s legal affairs, guiding global legal strategy on issues including intellectual property management, antitrust, anti-kickback, corporate governance, acquisitions, privacy and litigation. Beyond his corporate work, Rider serves on the USD School of Law Board of Visitors and is an executive committee member of Corporate Directors Forum.