Marylauren Ilagen

Comments

“Working with Marylauren has been one of the most rewarding professional partnerships I’ve had. She brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, creativity, humanism, and business pragmatism that elevates everything she touches.



“One of her greatest strengths is her ability to define and communicate the scope of a matter from the outset. She clearly outlines the issues at hand, the objectives of her work and the broader commercial context. Her instructions are clear, concise, and thoughtfully framed with minimal back‑and‑forth, delivering results with a simple and manageable manner.



“She also is super organised—creating systems and workflow to maximise efficiency—and highly responsive. She has a keen sense of how legal issues fit within the broader goals of the business and she consistently anchors her decisions in the company’s strategic plan, commercial priorities, timelines and risk tolerance.



“What truly distinguishes her is the way she approaches collaboration. She treats outside counsel as genuine partners, not vendors. She is open, candid, and generous with context—which creates a foundation of trust that allows for honest dialogue and thoughtful strategic planning leading to the best results. She is committed to continuous improvement: she takes the time to debrief which enables thoughtful conversations and reinforces a strong relationship.



“Her approach to budgeting is equally commendable. She is transparent about constraints and is always mindful of achieving meaningful impact without unnecessary expense. She consistently finds ways to maximise value while staying within tight budgets—something many strive for but few execute as well as she does.



“Finally, she invests in her own professional development and actively participates in the broader IP community—whether through conferences, panels or industry groups. She is committed to excelling in her role and also strengthening in‑house and external counsel collaboration across the profession. She has a well-deserved stellar reputation in the industry as one of the best. She exemplifies the qualities the WIPR Awards aim to honour.”