Profile

As head of legal at Comité Champagne—the famous producer of champagne wines—Marie-Anne Humbert-Genand leads a team of five lawyers comprising IP, wine rights, contract, and regulation specialists. Humbert-Genand’s role includes defining and delivering on a strategy to protect the name of Champagne worldwide, which means engaging in non-contentious, regulatory, and contentious procedures. The team engages in anti-counterfeiting measures online and offline; communicates with regulatory authorities across France, Europe, and internationally as well as a diverse public base; and manages a group of outside counsel.