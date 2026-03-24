Marie-Anne Humbert-Genand
Key details
- Job title: Head of Legal
- Organisation:Comité Champagne
- Geography: France
- Practice Areas: Trademarks
- Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
As head of legal at Comité Champagne—the famous producer of champagne wines—Marie-Anne Humbert-Genand leads a team of five lawyers comprising IP, wine rights, contract, and regulation specialists. Humbert-Genand’s role includes defining and delivering on a strategy to protect the name of Champagne worldwide, which means engaging in non-contentious, regulatory, and contentious procedures. The team engages in anti-counterfeiting measures online and offline; communicates with regulatory authorities across France, Europe, and internationally as well as a diverse public base; and manages a group of outside counsel.
Comments
The WIPR team notes: “As head of legal at Champagne France, her role is key in setting a global benchmark for defending the globally recognised product’s regional identity.”