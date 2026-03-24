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Loni Sherwin

Key details

  • Job title: IP Counsel
  • Organisation:Anthropic
  • Geography: US
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Mid-level

Profile

Loni Sherwin is an IP counsel at Anthropic, a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) company headquartered in San Francisco. Sherwin was previously director and chief IP counsel at US multinational investment company Blackrock where she led trademark, patent, copyright, trade secret and other IP activities globally.She began her career in private practice as a litigation paralegal at Williams & Connolly. At ArentFox Schiff she was promoted from associate to of counsel to focus on IP and commercial and corporate contracts as well as trademark and copyright portfolio management, acquisition, licensing, disputes, and counselling.

Comments

“Loni is strategy personified. She has a long history of supporting organisations on trademark, patent, copyright, trade secrets and other IP activities globally, and she does so with an overarching nod to business strategies and needs. She is ruthlessly practical—eschewing academic debates and cutting to brass tacks on matters that impact company goals, policies, and bottom lines.”

Company Latest

Anthropic names Chinese labs ‘targeting’ Claude with mass prompts
Anthropic names Chinese labs ‘targeting’ Claude with mass prompts
On our radar… Nvidia’s trade secret spat, Huawei settlement, and AI copyright cases
Anthropic names Chinese labs ‘targeting’ Claude with mass prompts
Music publishers hit Anthropic with $3bn copyright infringement lawsuit
Anthropic avoids damages risk in deal with authors over AI training


Leader Profiles

profile
Linzy McCartney
IP Counsel   Anthropic
profile
David Eramian
Head of IP   Anthropic




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