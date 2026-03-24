Lindesay Low

Comments

“Lindesay is such a great operator—having worked with his client and its various stakeholders for 24 years he knows them so well, which given how many members the SWA has is an amazing achievement. He manages litigation, trademark portfolios, government policy and relationships around the world, and is coming to the end of his time chairing the International Trademark Association (INTA) Geographical Indications Committee.



“His contribution to GIs laws around the world is an amazing achievement.”