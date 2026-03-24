Lindesay Low
Key details
- Job title: Deputy Director Legal Affairs
- Organisation:The Scotch Whisky Association
- Geography: Scotland
- Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Lindesay Low is deputy director legal affairs at the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA). He oversees the legal framework protecting the geographical indication of Scotch Whisky. Edinburgh-based Low manages litigation, trademark portfolios, government policy, and international relationships. Previously he served as senior legal counsel for Asia and the Americas and senior legal counsel at the SWA. His private practice career included roles as a senior solicitor in commercial litigation at Dundas & Wilson; litigation associate at Ledingham Chalmers; assistant solicitor at Aberdein Considine; and trainee solicitor at McClure Naismith. His focus spans intellectual property and trade law as well as international regulatory affairs.
Comments
“Lindesay is such a great operator—having worked with his client and its various stakeholders for 24 years he knows them so well, which given how many members the SWA has is an amazing achievement. He manages litigation, trademark portfolios, government policy and relationships around the world, and is coming to the end of his time chairing the International Trademark Association (INTA) Geographical Indications Committee.
“His contribution to GIs laws around the world is an amazing achievement.”