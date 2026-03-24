Profile

Laurie Fitzgerald is president of Avanci Vehicle, a role she has held for five years. Fitzgerald is a patent licensing professional and IP attorney with two decades of experience spanning patent platforms, licensing transactions, patent acquisitions and divestitures, portfolio strategy and valuation and patent litigation. In her role as president she is responsible for all aspects of the Avanci Vehicle business, driving strategies that enable widely accepted solutions across the automotive industry. Under her leadership, the Avanci 4G Vehicle and 5G Vehicle programmes have expanded to cover over 100 automotive brands and more than 200 million connected vehicles worldwide.Fitzgerald is a regular speaker at industry conferences and has been featured in WIPR’s publication: Influential Women in IP.