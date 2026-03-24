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Numerous IP industry peers congratulated Kevin Scott on his 40-year anniversary at Philips. There was praise for his “deep expertise in IP, willingness to share and help others learn, and always friendly communication style”. Another commended his “unbelievable insight into the dynamics of licensing and the cultural nuances between China and the West”.



Scott “played a decisive role in the support of DAB digital broadcasting technology particularly with regard to licensing”, says another peer in the IP licensing business.