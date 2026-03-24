Kevin Scott
Key details
- Job title: Licensing Program Leader Cellular Handsets/TV/STB
- Organisation:Philips
- Geography: UK
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Kevin Scott marked his 40th year at Philips in 2025. Philips is a Dutch multinational health technology and former consumer electronics company with its global headquarters in Amsterdam. Scott works for the company’s Intellectual Property & Standards department where he leads a global team in licensing Philips’ patents to third parties in technical areas including telecoms and TV. He has over 20 years’ experience in licensing standard-essential patents (SEPs) and handling multinational SEP litigation. Scott is also vice president of the IP Federation.
Comments
Numerous IP industry peers congratulated Kevin Scott on his 40-year anniversary at Philips. There was praise for his “deep expertise in IP, willingness to share and help others learn, and always friendly communication style”. Another commended his “unbelievable insight into the dynamics of licensing and the cultural nuances between China and the West”.
Scott “played a decisive role in the support of DAB digital broadcasting technology particularly with regard to licensing”, says another peer in the IP licensing business.