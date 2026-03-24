John Zevitas
Key details
- Job title: VP & Managing Legal Counsel
- Organisation:T. Rowe Price
- Geography: US
- Practice Areas: Trademarks
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
John Zevitas is group vice president and managing legal counsel at T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm based in Baltimore, Maryland. Zevitas is part of the intellectual property and commercial contracts group. His work involves emerging technologies including artificial intelligence.Previously Zevitas served as vice president and associate general counsel at investment and asset management company Legg Mason. He worked on transactional, enforcement and portfolio matters and supported IP strategy across multiple affiliated investment businesses. He chairs the financial services industry group of the International Trademark Association (INTA) and is a member of its Brands and Innovation Committee. Zevitas earned a Juris Doctor from the Columbus School of Law at The Catholic University of America and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the American University.
Comments
“John Zevitas is a vice president and managing legal counsel for T. Rowe Price, a Fortune 500 global investment management firm with over 16 offices worldwide.
“John focuses his practice on trademark, copyright, domains, patent counselling, IP portfolio management, complex IP licensing and due diligence, technology audits, and commercial transactions.
“He expertly directed a Canadian opposition and the resulting successful appeal to the Federal Court of Canada on trademark confusion analysis issues.
“John stands out as a stellar in-house counsel through his ability to align intellectual property strategy with long-term business value.
“He combines technical depth with commercial sophistication—guiding the company through complex global IP challenges with clarity, judgement, and credibility at the most senior levels. He is also a phenomenal person to partner with on trademark disputes.”