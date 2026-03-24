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John Kuckelman

Key details

  • Job title: Senior VP & Group General Counsel
  • Organisation:Novo Nordisk
  • Geography: Denmark
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Denmark-based John Kuckelman is senior VP and group general counsel at Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. He is experienced in developing and leading global legal teams to help business leaders achieve sustainable success in a highly regulated environment. Kuckelman joined Novo Nordisk in 2024 as group general counsel responsible for global legal, IP and security. Before joining Novo Nordisk he was general counsel of Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Novartis Innovative Medicines International. He has also held various leadership roles at Eli Lilly and is a former partner of US law firm Shook Hardy & Bacon.

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