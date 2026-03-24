Jesse Fecker
Key details
- Job title: VP & Head of IP
- Organisation:Theravance Biopharma
- Geography: US
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
New Jersey-based Jesse Fecker has served as the vice president and head of intellectual property at Theravance Biopharma US since August 2023. Previously Fecker was head of IP at Ferring Ventures—a division of Ferring Pharmaceuticals.He was previously an associate at Ropes & Gray and at Choate Hall & Stewart law firms.He has a PhD in bioinorganic chemistry from Dartmouth College and a Juris Doctor degree from Boston University School of Law.
Comments
“I have worked with Jesse both as a junior associate—representing Ferring Pharmaceuticals in multiple ANDA (abbreviated new drug application) litigations in front of judges at SDNY (Southern District of New York) and DED (the District of Delaware)—and currently represent Theravance Biopharma in litigation in DNJ (the District of New Jersey).
“Jesse has always had strong intuition strategically in how to progress the case, a firm understanding of the science and legal principles at play in the case, and a delightful candor interpersonally. Everything you want from your experience with your client.”