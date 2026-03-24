Jesse Fecker

Comments

“I have worked with Jesse both as a junior associate—representing Ferring Pharmaceuticals in multiple ANDA (abbreviated new drug application) litigations in front of judges at SDNY (Southern District of New York) and DED (the District of Delaware)—and currently represent Theravance Biopharma in litigation in DNJ (the District of New Jersey).



“Jesse has always had strong intuition strategically in how to progress the case, a firm understanding of the science and legal principles at play in the case, and a delightful candor interpersonally. Everything you want from your experience with your client.”