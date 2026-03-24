Jeffrey Sears

Profile

Jeff Sears joined the Office of the General Counsel at Columbia University in New York in May 2005. Sears is chief patent counsel for the university. His practice encompasses all aspects of patent law including prosecution, strategic counselling, licensing and post-licensing compliance, litigation, and legislative and regulatory matters. Sears holds an SB in physics from MIT, an MA and PhD in physics from Stony Brook University, and a JD from NYU School of Law. He is admitted to practise law in New York and before the US Patent and Trademark Office.