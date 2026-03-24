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Jake Feldman

Key details

  • Job title: Chief IP Counsel
  • Organisation:Kenvue
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Jake Feldman is chief intellectual property counsel at Kenvue, a consumer health company incorporated in Delaware. Feldman’s specialties include trademark law, copyright law, domain name disputes, social media counselling, acquisitions and divestitures as well as licensing. He is co-chair of the US Trademark Law & Litigation Committee at the Intellectual Property Owners (IPO) Association. He is also a member of the Programming Advisory Council at the International Trademark Association (INTA).Feldman was an associate at law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius. He had in-house Big Pharma roles as trademark counsel at Pfizer and as assistant general counsel at Johnson & Johnson.

Comments

“Jake Feldman understands and navigates ambiguity in the IP space for healthcare when balancing a safety-first approach. He truly thinks globally and acts locally.”



Leader Profiles

profile
Brian Mutschler
Assistance General Counsel (Patents)   Kenvue




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