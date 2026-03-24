Profile

Jake Feldman is chief intellectual property counsel at Kenvue, a consumer health company incorporated in Delaware. Feldman’s specialties include trademark law, copyright law, domain name disputes, social media counselling, acquisitions and divestitures as well as licensing. He is co-chair of the US Trademark Law & Litigation Committee at the Intellectual Property Owners (IPO) Association. He is also a member of the Programming Advisory Council at the International Trademark Association (INTA).Feldman was an associate at law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius. He had in-house Big Pharma roles as trademark counsel at Pfizer and as assistant general counsel at Johnson & Johnson.