Profile

Iris Lahad is an IP in-house manager at Rapid Medical—a global company headquartered in Northern Israel focused on pioneering solutions in neurovascular therapy. The group uses proprietary manufacturing techniques to develop what it says are the only responsive and remotely adjustable interventional tools to treat ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke.​Patent attorney Lahad has worked extensively in the biotech and medical device fields. She has 18+ years of experience across patent drafting, patentability analysis, global patent prosecution and strategic IP portfolio management. Her background includes deep scientific and medical research experience. She partners closely with R&D, legal and business teams to develop comprehensive IP strategies that support innovation and business goals.Lahad builds high-value IP portfolios, guides companies through global patent landscapes, and ensures that IP becomes a strategic advantage.