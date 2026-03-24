Irina Lyapis
Key details
- Job title: Director—Trademark & Brand
- Organisation:Atlassian
- Geography: US
- Practice Areas: Trademarks
- Type: Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Irina Lyapis is the director of trademark and brand at Australian software company Altassian. She is based in San Francisco. Lyapis joined the company in 2022 as senior IP counsel from law firm Winston & Strawn.There, she was a senior associate where she managed global trademark portfolios including clearance, prosecution, enforcement, disputes, and licensing. Before Winston & Strawn, Lyapis was a trademark associate at de la Pena & Holiday and Fish & Richardson.As associate editor at the Civil Justice Association of California (CJAC) at the beginning of her legal career, Lyapis examined over 500 tort appellate briefs and identified cases for amicus briefs.
Comments
“Irina Lyapis exemplifies the qualities of a modern trademark and IP leader as she combines deep legal expertise with strategic brand vision, commercial pragmatism, and business acumen. As director of brand and trademark at Atlassian, Irina has transformed trademark management from a reactive legal function into a proactive globally aligned brand protection strategy that directly supports company growth, innovation, and market leadership.
“Under her guidance the Atlassian trademark portfolio has evolved in step with the company expanding its global footprint—including the integration and protection of key acquisitions such as Loom and Dia, and the launch of new AI-driven offerings like Rovo. She has implemented data-driven portfolio management practices that ensure efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and risk mitigation across more than 20 markets.
“Irina’s leadership extends well beyond legal stewardship. She collaborates cross-functionally with marketing and product and design teams to safeguard brand integrity while enabling creative expression.”