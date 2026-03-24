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“Irina Lyapis exemplifies the qualities of a modern trademark and IP leader as she combines deep legal expertise with strategic brand vision, commercial pragmatism, and business acumen. As director of brand and trademark at Atlassian, Irina has transformed trademark management from a reactive legal function into a proactive globally aligned brand protection strategy that directly supports company growth, innovation, and market leadership.



“Under her guidance the Atlassian trademark portfolio has evolved in step with the company expanding its global footprint—including the integration and protection of key acquisitions such as Loom and Dia, and the launch of new AI-driven offerings like Rovo. She has implemented data-driven portfolio management practices that ensure efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and risk mitigation across more than 20 markets.



“Irina’s leadership extends well beyond legal stewardship. She collaborates cross-functionally with marketing and product and design teams to safeguard brand integrity while enabling creative expression.”