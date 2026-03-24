Profile

South Korea-based Han Sun Lee currently serves as head of IP group and senior vice president at LG Energy Solution. During the late 1990s, as LG Energy Solution was initiating its entry into the lithium-ion battery business, he developed patent strategies for commercialisation. Since then Lee has been dedicated to establishing a large-scale global patent portfolio actively engaging in global IP litigation and licensing and in other IP value extraction activities. At this time Lee is committed to further enhancing IP R&D and maximising IP value extraction through the advancement of global intellectual asset management systems.