Request Trial

Gilbert Voy

Key details

  • Job title: VP—Global IP Litigation
  • Organisation:Regeneron
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Since 2024, Gilbert Voy has been serving as vice president and head of global intellectual property litigation at Regeneron—a US biotechnology company headquartered near New York City.  Voy’s specialties include patents, trade secrets, information misuses litigation, antitrust laws, IP licensing and FDA regulations. He managed high-stakes patent litigation for Regeneron’s blockbuster platforms.Before joining Regeneron, Voy spent almost 30 years at Eli Lilly where he led the company’s global IP litigation function.

Comments


Company Latest

AI & IP USA brings crucial tech issues to New York
AI & IP USA brings crucial tech issues to New York
WATCH: The transparency tightrope—balancing innovation, regulation, and IP protection in a new era


Leader Profiles

profile
Shohta Ueno
Executive Director & Assistant General Counsel—Head of IP Litigation EMEA & APAC   Regeneron
Diversity
Laila Beynon
Director – Dispute Resolution   Regeneron




More features

Nike scores $11m ‘dupe’ win against social media influencer
McGuireWoods adds nationally recognised litigator from Fried, Frank
Apple Watch redesign gets early green light; import ban upheld
Britannica sues OpenAI over ‘cannibalising’ traffic